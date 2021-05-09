KSAN Storm Team weather update Sunday, May 9, 2021

Happy Mothers’ Day to all the mothers’ in the Concho Valley. I hope you all are enjoying this beautiful weather.

Some of our eastern counties are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening. A cold front has moved through San Angelo, however it has stationed itself along Interstate 10. This has created lift in the atmosphere, which is one of the drivers for thunderstorms.

A small storm cell moved through McCullough county this evening and has now moved out of our viewing area into Mason. This storm has intensified over the last couple of hours. Most of the Concho Valley is dry with no precipitation. More updates will be presented if more thunderstorms arrive tonight.

The KSAN Storm Team will continue to monitor for storms that could pop up in our eastern counties. Tomorrow will be day 2 of severe weather chances. Most of the Concho Valley is under a Slight Risk and Marginal Risk Monday afternoon. Some impacts could be dollar-quarter size hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Please make sure you are weather aware tomorrow and have your rain gear.

Feel free to submit your Mothers’ Day photos below, so I can include them in tonight show at 10.

Tune in tonight at KSAN NEWS @10 for all weather updates.