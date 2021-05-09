KSAN Storm Team weather update Sunday, May 9, 2021

Happy Mothers’ Day to all the mothers’ in the Concho Valley. I hope you all are enjoying this beautiful weather.

Some of our eastern counties are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening. A cold front has moved through San Angelo, however it has stationed itself along Interstate 10. This has created lift in the atmosphere, which is one of the drivers for thunderstorms.

A small storm cell moved through McCullough county this evening and has now moved out of our viewing area into Mason. This storm has intensified over the last couple of hours. Most of the Concho Valley is dry with no precipitation. More updates will be presented if more thunderstorms arrive tonight.

The KSAN Storm Team will continue to monitor for storms that could pop up in our eastern counties. Tomorrow will be day 2 of severe weather chances. Most of the Concho Valley is under a Slight Risk and Marginal Risk Monday afternoon. Some impacts could be dollar-quarter size hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Please make sure you are weather aware tomorrow and have your rain gear.

Feel free to submit your Mothers’ Day photos below, so I can include them in tonight show at 10.

Tune in tonight at KSAN NEWS @10 for all weather updates.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 62°

Monday

71° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 71° 59°

Tuesday

79° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 79° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 56°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 53% 62° 56°

Thursday

75° / 57°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 75° 57°

Friday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 62°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

11 PM
Clear
1%
72°

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
63°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
63°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
63°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
63°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°
Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.