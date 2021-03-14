KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday March 14, 2021

Temperatures rose up into the 70s today with beautiful blue skies. Today would be a perfect day to fly a kite as we kick off the month of March in full steam. Winds will continue to be mainly out of west and southwest due to an upper level low over the Four Corners region.

Monday temperatures will be in the upper 70s and for some areas the low 80s. Winds will still be gusty. Clouds will come back into forecast Monday night. Temperatures will continue to be warm throughout the week.

Our next disturbance comes through on Tuesday into Tuesday evening. A pacific cold front will move into our area, bringing some thunderstorms ahead of it. The combination of lift, instability, and moisture will help to spark these storms.

There is no threat at this time for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. We will continue to monitor the system if things get more active by Tuesday.