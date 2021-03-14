KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday March 14, 2021

Temperatures rose up into the 70s today with beautiful blue skies. Today would be a perfect day to fly a kite as we kick off the month of March in full steam. Winds will continue to be mainly out of west and southwest due to an upper level low over the Four Corners region.

Monday temperatures will be in the upper 70s and for some areas the low 80s. Winds will still be gusty. Clouds will come back into forecast Monday night. Temperatures will continue to be warm throughout the week.

Our next disturbance comes through on Tuesday into Tuesday evening. A pacific cold front will move into our area, bringing some thunderstorms ahead of it. The combination of lift, instability, and moisture will help to spark these storms.

There is no threat at this time for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. We will continue to monitor the system if things get more active by Tuesday.

Sunny

San Angelo

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunday

69° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 46°

Monday

78° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 52°

Tuesday

85° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 85° 47°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 73° 41°

Thursday

71° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 71° 42°

Friday

73° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 73° 41°

Saturday

75° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 75° 49°

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

12 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

7 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.