KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday February 21, 2021

We could see some warmer temperatures before our next cold front passage. Things do not turn colder till Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A cold front will bring cold temperatures, clouds, and a slight chance of showers before next weekend. Models still show some uncertanity with chances of precipitation.

GFS shows a slim chance while the Euro model shows more chances of rain even into next weekend. It all depends on how much moisture is present and how long it stays over our area.

Until then, expect warm temperatures to start your week with some of the warmest days being on Tuesday and next Sunday.