KSAN Storm Team Weather – Tuesday, August 17, 2021

It has been a wet and wild Tuesday with heavy rain causing flash flooding across much of our area. A flash flood watch remains in effect until tomorrow evening.

A few more scattered showers and storms will impact our area over the next couple of days. Watch for more flash flooding as any isolated shower or storm could be possible of producing heavy rainfall.

The sun makes a return into the weekend, and temperatures will start to rise into the beginning of next week. The good news is that things look to turn more dry after this week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.