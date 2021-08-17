KSAN Storm Team Weather – Tuesday, August 17, 2021

It has been a wet and wild Tuesday with heavy rain causing flash flooding across much of our area. A flash flood watch remains in effect until tomorrow evening.

A few more scattered showers and storms will impact our area over the next couple of days. Watch for more flash flooding as any isolated shower or storm could be possible of producing heavy rainfall.

The sun makes a return into the weekend, and temperatures will start to rise into the beginning of next week. The good news is that things look to turn more dry after this week.