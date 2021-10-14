KSAN Storm Team Weather – Thursday, October 14, 2021

Beautiful fall weather is showing up just in time for the weekend. Over the next few days we will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday brings sunny and mild weather to our region. Daytime highs will climb into the middle 70s during the day. The football games may be on the chilly side with temperatures in the 60s throughout gametime.

This weekend is looking amazing, with plenty of sun and daytime highs in the low 70s. Things start to warm back up into the beginning of next week.