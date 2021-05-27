KSAN Storm Team Weather – Thursday, May 27, 2021

It is another day with showers and thunderstorms that could be potentially severe. More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Friday brings a good chances for thunderstorms in the evening, with daytime highs in the upper 80s. Some of the storms Friday night could be strong or even severe.

Saturday and Sunday rain chances decreases a litte, but then pick back up as we head into the beginning of next week. Thanks to the clouds and rain, daytime highs next week will be in the low 80s.