KSAN Storm Team Weather – Thursday, May 27, 2021

Thursday

87° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 67°

Friday

88° / 63°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 72% 88° 63°

Saturday

82° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 82° 65°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Monday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 82° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 80° 63°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 83° 62°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
69°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
68°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
81°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
85°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
84°

83°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
83°

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
81°

It is another day with showers and thunderstorms that could be potentially severe. More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Friday brings a good chances for thunderstorms in the evening, with daytime highs in the upper 80s. Some of the storms Friday night could be strong or even severe.

Saturday and Sunday rain chances decreases a litte, but then pick back up as we head into the beginning of next week. Thanks to the clouds and rain, daytime highs next week will be in the low 80s.

Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Heavy Thunderstorm

Robert Lee

71°F Heavy Thunderstorm Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
66°F Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

85°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

