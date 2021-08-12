KSAN Storm Team Weather – Thursday, August 12, 2021

After another hot day across our area, relief from the heat is just on the horizon. This weekend gives way to more clouds, a few showers and storms, and cooler temperatures.

Friday will see slightly cooler highs, with mostly sunny conditions persisting across our region. Daytime highs on Friday will top out in the upper 90s across much of our area.

Then, on Saturday things will start to turn more cloudy and we will start to see more chances for showers and storms as the weekend begins. Cloud cover, showers and storms will help keep daytime highs down into the low to mid 90s.

The best chance for rain comes on Sunday, where we could see more scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Slight rain chances will continue into the beginning of next week, helping keep temperatures into the low to mid 90s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.