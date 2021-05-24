KSAN Storm Team Weather – Monday, May 24, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Monday

87° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 66°

Tuesday

91° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 91° 68°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 92° 71°

Thursday

94° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 94° 71°

Friday

91° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 91° 67°

Saturday

92° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 68°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

79°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
79°

74°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
21%
69°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
69°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
75°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
22%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

A few thunderstorms or showers could be possible overnight and into the morning. Rain chances will decrease for the rest of the week.

We will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight and into Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Things will turn mostly dry for the middle of the week, with highs reaching into the 90s. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to return to the area for the beginning of our Memorial Day Weekend.

Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
66°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain with Thunder

Robert Lee

71°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
67°F Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

