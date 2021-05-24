KSAN Storm Team Weather – Monday, May 24, 2021
A few thunderstorms or showers could be possible overnight and into the morning. Rain chances will decrease for the rest of the week.
We will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight and into Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.
Things will turn mostly dry for the middle of the week, with highs reaching into the 90s. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to return to the area for the beginning of our Memorial Day Weekend.