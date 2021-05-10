KSAN Storm Team Weather – Monday, May 10, 2021

We are starting the work week off on a stormy note across our area. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the middle of this week.

Through Wednesday, we will have a chance for rain and storms across much of our area. Rain along with the cloud cover will help to keep temperatures down in the 60s and 70s.

Things will start to turn more sunny and warm up by the end of the week. We will watch for more chances for isolated storm and showers as we go through the weekend, but those chances look to be on the low side for now.