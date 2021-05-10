KSAN Storm Team Weather – Monday, May 10, 2021

We are starting the work week off on a stormy note across our area. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the middle of this week.

Through Wednesday, we will have a chance for rain and storms across much of our area. Rain along with the cloud cover will help to keep temperatures down in the 60s and 70s.

Things will start to turn more sunny and warm up by the end of the week. We will watch for more chances for isolated storm and showers as we go through the weekend, but those chances look to be on the low side for now.

Monday

60° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 78° 54°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 70% 62° 54°

Thursday

74° / 57°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 74° 57°

Friday

84° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 84° 63°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 83° 66°

Sunday

85° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 85° 68°

Cloudy

San Angelo

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

