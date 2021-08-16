KSAN Storm Team Weather – Monday, August 16, 2021

More showers and thunderstorms, like the ones we saw this weekend are likely to return to the area over the next couple of days. Then, we will expect a drier period moving into the weekend.

The next few days bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and showers will help keep temperatures down into the 80s and low 90s through Thursday.

A little more sun and warmer temperatures are expected across our area as we roll into the weekend. The dry weather looks to persist into the beginning of next week.

Fair

San Angelo

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.