KSAN Storm Team Weather – Monday, August 16, 2021

More showers and thunderstorms, like the ones we saw this weekend are likely to return to the area over the next couple of days. Then, we will expect a drier period moving into the weekend.

The next few days bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and showers will help keep temperatures down into the 80s and low 90s through Thursday.

A little more sun and warmer temperatures are expected across our area as we roll into the weekend. The dry weather looks to persist into the beginning of next week.