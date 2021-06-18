KSAN Storm Team Weather – Friday, June 18, 2021

Weather

The warm trend continues across much of our area, and temperatures will likely reach into the low 100s by Father’s Day. Then, a cool down is set to arrive by the beginning of next week.

Father’s Day weekend looks to bring plenty of sunshine, and quite a bit of heat. Daytime highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend and into our Monday.

Monday night, a cold front will swing through the area. This front will bring a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms and usher in cooler air for the middle of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

90°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

89°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

