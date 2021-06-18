KSAN Storm Team Weather – Friday, June 18, 2021

The warm trend continues across much of our area, and temperatures will likely reach into the low 100s by Father’s Day. Then, a cool down is set to arrive by the beginning of next week.

Father’s Day weekend looks to bring plenty of sunshine, and quite a bit of heat. Daytime highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend and into our Monday.

Monday night, a cold front will swing through the area. This front will bring a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms and usher in cooler air for the middle of next week.