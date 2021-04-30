KSAN Storm Team Weather – Friday, April 30, 2021

More rain and even thunderstorms are possible across our area going into the first part of our weekend. Then, things will start to dry out and turn sunny by the beginning of next week.

Friday night and Saturday bring good chances for beneficial rain across our part of west Texas. There is also a chance for some thunderstorms, but the overall severe weather risk is low.

By the time the rain comes to an end, much of our region could be looking at an additional 1-2″ of rain. There is a chance that some localized areas could see 3″ in heavy storms.

Next week will bring more sunshine and warmer weather, with highs in the 70s and 80s.