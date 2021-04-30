KSAN Storm Team Weather – Friday, April 30, 2021

More rain and even thunderstorms are possible across our area going into the first part of our weekend. Then, things will start to dry out and turn sunny by the beginning of next week.

Friday night and Saturday bring good chances for beneficial rain across our part of west Texas. There is also a chance for some thunderstorms, but the overall severe weather risk is low.

By the time the rain comes to an end, much of our region could be looking at an additional 1-2″ of rain. There is a chance that some localized areas could see 3″ in heavy storms.

Next week will bring more sunshine and warmer weather, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 63° 60°

Saturday

66° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 92% 66° 56°

Sunday

91° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 91° 62°

Monday

89° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 89° 57°

Tuesday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 51°

Wednesday

83° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 83° 59°

Thursday

83° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 83° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
64°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

61°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
62°

62°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
62°

62°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
62°

62°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
62°

61°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
61°

61°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
61°

61°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
61°

61°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
61°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
61°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
61°

61°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
61°

63°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
63°

63°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
63°

64°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
64°

64°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
64°

65°

2 PM
Rain
89%
65°

64°

3 PM
Rain
86%
64°

65°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
65°

65°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

65°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
65°

64°

7 PM
Rain
61%
64°
Cloudy

San Angelo

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
57°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
59°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

