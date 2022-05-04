A Tornado Watch is in effect tonight as possible severe storms are expected going into tonight. The impacts include large hail as big as 3 inches, damaging winds (70 miles per hour), isolated tornadoes, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. The watch is expected to remain in effect until around 10:00 p.m. once storms are expected to move East.

The active weather continues tonight for Texas and the Midwest. A dryline has already started to spark up severe storms to our West. Storms will move into our western counties in the next 30 minutes to an hour, before finally reaching Tom Green.

Most of our eastern counties should be clear after 10 p.m. tonight, however a cold front will bring another chance early Thursday morning.

The heat arrives Friday for the Concho Valley where temperatures are expected to climb further after Friday. Triple digits and dry weather is in our future this week. This will be the best time to hit the pool. Remember your heat safety tips this week.

Another trough is expected to dig into our region next week, however timing is not certain. More updates will be provided as we get closer to the event.