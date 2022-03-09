Quiet weather looks to remain in the forecast despite the next arriving system could bring us a slight chance for rain or wintry mix. Models have failed to agree on the type of precipitation. For instance, the GFS has completely removed it from our area.

However, it is still possible with temperatures being below freezing we could see a chance of a wintry mix if moisture lingers. This is not looking to be a big winter event.

We will see spring like weather return for tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s for our area. Winds will be out of the south, which helps bring warm air over our region. I would not be surprise if some of us reach the lower 80s for highs tomorrow.

A cold front will arrive to our region tomorrow evening. Winds are expected to increase ahead and behind the front with fast cooling air behind the system. Cold front will send highs in the 40s for Friday with cool air continuing behind it into Saturday morning.

We will warm up into next week with plenty of sunshine.