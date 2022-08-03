Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. We will continue to see hot weather in the upcoming days. As of now, another Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday at 1 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be between 103 and 105 degrees. Humidity values are expected to be high as well.

Tonight will be dry and mild. Winds will be out of the south-southeast with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. With windy conditions, morning lows could be slightly warmer. However, it is still possible for temperatures to drop back into the upper 70s.

Dry weather persists into the week with rain chances low. Models are hinting the upper level ridge to shift further North. If so, a weak shortwave could bring enough lifting and instability for showers. As of now, I have left rain out of the forecast until better guidance.

We drop a couple degrees cooler into the start of next week.