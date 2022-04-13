A cold front moved in earlier today keeping temperatures in the low 80s. We will see things warmer up a bit tomorrow into the upper 80s.

Clouds and sun move into the weekend with highs in the 90s. Temperatures will stay into the 90s through Easter Sunday. A hot and dry forecast is expected for the weekend.

Models have not agreed on rain chances for next week. The GFS has rain coming in Tuesday into Wednesday. The EURO model has rain arriving later into Wednesday. Since rain percentages are fairly low, we will keep it out of the forecast.