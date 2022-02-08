Skies the limit! Today we saw plenty of crystal blue skies hardly any clouds as a high pressure sets up over Texas. Clear skies will allow great viewing of the first quarter moon and stars tonight. This would be a great family event to bring out the telescopes and look above.

Tomorrow we will rebound back into the upper 60s with a dry weather pattern repeating for days to come. Winds will return gusty Friday as a cold front gets closer to our region. however, the next front will be dry and keep rain chances further south and southwest due to limited moisture over our region.

Saturday the stronger front arrives bringing temperatures into the 50s once again like last week. We will start Saturday with some partly cloudy skies before turning mostly clear behind the front.

Next week looks warmer with temperatures in the 70s for the week of Valentines Day.