KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday February 23, 2021 6PM

Today was an above average day and we saw a high of 80 degrees. Things are still windy outside with winds out of the south-south west.

Tonight will be a warmer night, most areas getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly clear skies will be in effect tonight and continue to influence the temperatures.

Tomorrow will a little cooler but some areas may still creep into the 70s. A cold front moves in tomorrow afternoon making temperatures cooler for Thursday.

Models have reduce rain chances for Thursday but have them still in for Sunday evening with the next upper level low and trough.

The amount of precipitation depends on the amount of moisture present during the trough passage.

Tuesday

63° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 52°

Wednesday

69° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 69° 39°

Thursday

43° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 43° 37°

Friday

65° / 45°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 14% 65° 45°

Saturday

72° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 72° 56°

Sunday

75° / 45°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 75° 45°

Monday

61° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 61° 37°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

63°

12 AM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

1 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
2%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

4 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
4%
56°

54°

6 AM
Clear
7%
54°

53°

7 AM
Clear
7%
53°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
53°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.