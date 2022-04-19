Some showers and storms moved through our region today. The rain began this early afternoon before most of the activity moving out to our East.

Tomorrow, the sun returns with hot weather across much of our area. Highs are expected to rise into the upper 90s. Above average temperatures will continue into Saturday. A strong trough will send a cold front that will help with lifting.

The front will help with convection, which will help to lead to storms into Saturday evening. Sunday looks the best day for scattered rain with temperatures in the 80s.

We will cool off into next week into the 70s. Showers are still possible early Monday as more disturbances seem to linger around the area.