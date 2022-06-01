A cold front is taking its time to arrive to our region, but when it does we will see some storms. A dryline to our West is expected to push East Thursday afternoon. We could see showers linger for Thursday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Irion, Sterling, and Crockett counties.

Tonight, most of our Concho Valley will see a chance for showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has some of our counties under a Slight and Marginal Risk tonight. Most of our southeastern and southern counties are in the all clear.

We could see lightning, gusty winds, and some hail with these storms overnight tonight. The cold front is expected to arrive later this evening and bring the chance of severe weather. As of now, there is a low risk of tornado formation.

A strong high pressure will form over Mexico and move into our region. This will intensify our high temperatures into the 100s by next week. A heat wave is expected with a potential of excessive heat warnings for next week.