KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Thursday, July 22 2021 10PM

Tonight will be a great night to catch the beautiful Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase. Waxing means getting bigger and Gibbous (oval round shape), helps to describe the semi lit moon as it transitions from 50% lit to 99.9% lit. The lighting of the oval shape transitions throughout the night. This phase takes place for 7 days before the full moon, where the moon will be at its biggest on July 24.

The heat will continue to be a factor this week. The weekend will be hot and sunny with isolated showers possible for Friday evening. The upper level high continues to strengthen and produce slim rain chances for us. Pop up showers are possible due to daytime heating and moisture in the atmosphere.

Next week looks dry and hot with temperatures getting into the low 100s.