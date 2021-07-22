KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Thursday, July 22 2021 10PM

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be a great night to catch the beautiful Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase. Waxing means getting bigger and Gibbous (oval round shape), helps to describe the semi lit moon as it transitions from 50% lit to 99.9% lit. The lighting of the oval shape transitions throughout the night. This phase takes place for 7 days before the full moon, where the moon will be at its biggest on July 24.

The heat will continue to be a factor this week. The weekend will be hot and sunny with isolated showers possible for Friday evening. The upper level high continues to strengthen and produce slim rain chances for us. Pop up showers are possible due to daytime heating and moisture in the atmosphere.

Next week looks dry and hot with temperatures getting into the low 100s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.