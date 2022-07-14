Temperatures have cooled into the 70s after a hot start to the day. Most of the Concho Valley saw their share of storms and showers with our eastern and southern counties getting most of the action.

San Angelo saw 0.01 inches of rain which does not help our ongoing drought conditions. Although, our southern and eastern counties saw a little more and longer downpours.

Most of the rain has moved to the south and southeast. Dry conditions will return tomorrow with temperatures returning into the lower 100s throughout the day.

Blue skies with some occasional clouds will make up the next few days. Heat will be a factor during the days, so limit your time outside if possible.

You may want to hit the pool to cool of from the summer heat, but we want to remind viewers to apply sunscreen throughout their time there. Remember to drink plenty of water during the day and check the back seat before you lock your car.

Keep eyes open for signs of heat related illness as hot weather continues for our area.