Today we reached a high of 72 degrees and warm weather will continue for your Friday. An upper level ridge will move to the East allowing a trough to swing through our area Friday evening.

The tightening of the pressure gradient in the atmosphere will cause winds to be gusty tomorrow. We could see between 20-25 mile per hour winds tomorrow . A cold front will make its way down into our region Friday evening, snapping temperatures into the 50s for Saturday.

Clear skies will consume most of the weekend with windy conditions on Saturday. Next week, will be warm as well with models trending another ridge to build over Central United States. However, models are hinting Wednesday a stronger trough will move over Texas bringing a low pressure system over our area.

It is a bit to early to tell how much moisture could come from it. Models are not in agreement with rain chances. For now, I will keep rain chances our of the forecast, but it is something I will monitor over the next couple days.