KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, October 24 2021

More heat is on the way as temperatures continue to be well above average for us. Today was not a record breaking day, but there is hope for tomorrow and Tuesday that we may see temperatures get there.

Our next big change will come with another strong cold front. Cold front is expected to move into the region Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk (Category 2) for severe weather.

We may not see showers and storms all day Tuesday, but as the atmosphere becomes unstable with an approaching low pressure system things could change. A dryline will help to ignite the storms and moisture help feed them further.

Impacts will be mainly gusty winds and possible hail for our severe event. Storms are expected to be from strong to severe. Lightning is also a big issue for our area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Cold front will move off to the East, leaving us cooler with temperatures below average. Winds will be gusty behind the front out of the north with gusts around 30 miles per hour.

We warm back up into the lower 80s by next weekend.