KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, October 24 2021

More heat is on the way as temperatures continue to be well above average for us. Today was not a record breaking day, but there is hope for tomorrow and Tuesday that we may see temperatures get there.

Our next big change will come with another strong cold front. Cold front is expected to move into the region Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk (Category 2) for severe weather.

We may not see showers and storms all day Tuesday, but as the atmosphere becomes unstable with an approaching low pressure system things could change. A dryline will help to ignite the storms and moisture help feed them further.

Impacts will be mainly gusty winds and possible hail for our severe event. Storms are expected to be from strong to severe. Lightning is also a big issue for our area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Cold front will move off to the East, leaving us cooler with temperatures below average. Winds will be gusty behind the front out of the north with gusts around 30 miles per hour.

We warm back up into the lower 80s by next weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

