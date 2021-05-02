KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, May 2, 2021 10PM

Tonight skies will turn more partly cloudy with some clearing as we go into the late overnight hours. Expect low 60s and upper 50s for morning lows.

Tomorrow will be a copy of today with hot temperatures and breezy conditions. Some areas could see highs in the lower 90s and upper 80s. Winds will be more westerly, before a cold front makes it way into the area Monday evening.

The cold front will drop temperatures into the 70s for Tuesday. This trend does not last long, since temperatures rebound into the lower to mid 80s. Next weekend, will be hot as well with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.