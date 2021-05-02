KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, May 2, 2021 10PM

Tonight skies will turn more partly cloudy with some clearing as we go into the late overnight hours. Expect low 60s and upper 50s for morning lows.

Tomorrow will be a copy of today with hot temperatures and breezy conditions. Some areas could see highs in the lower 90s and upper 80s. Winds will be more westerly, before a cold front makes it way into the area Monday evening.

The cold front will drop temperatures into the 70s for Tuesday. This trend does not last long, since temperatures rebound into the lower to mid 80s. Next weekend, will be hot as well with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

72° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 62°

Monday

93° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 93° 56°

Tuesday

78° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 50°

Wednesday

82° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 82° 54°

Thursday

84° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 59°

Friday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 67°

Saturday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 9% 90° 69°

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
1%
70°

70°

2 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
1%
69°

69°

4 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

6 AM
Clear
1%
66°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
63°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°
Clear

San Angelo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.