KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday March 14, 2021 10PM

Monday temperatures will be in the upper 70s and for some areas the low 80s. Winds will still be gusty. Clouds will come back into forecast Monday night. Temperatures will continue to be warm throughout the week.

Our next disturbance comes through on Tuesday into Tuesday evening. A pacific cold front will move into our area, bringing some thunderstorms ahead of it. The combination of lift, instability, and moisture will help to spark these storms.

There is no threat at this time for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. We will continue to monitor the system if things get more active by Tuesday.

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

53° / 45°
Clear
Clear 0% 53° 45°

Monday

79° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 53°

Tuesday

86° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 86° 46°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 73° 41°

Thursday

70° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 41°

Friday

71° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 71° 40°

Saturday

74° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 74° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

12 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

4 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

5 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

7 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.