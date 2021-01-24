KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, January 24, 2021

We could see some showers and some isolated thunderstorms in our northern counties tonight. Most of the severe weather will stay to our North, since that area is under a slight risk according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Storm Prediction Center did list our northern counties in a marginal risk for severe weather as moisture continues to flow into our area. This includes the Big Country and Heartland area. These areas could see gusty winds, lightning, and pea to quarter size hail.

San Angelo will see some rain and maybe experience some rumbles of thunder. However, we are not in a severe weather category according to the Storm Prediction Center. Risk of the Heartland and Northern Big Country seeing a isolated tornado is very slim tonight.

Thanks to a warm front, we are getting warm, moist air into our area. This is helping spark up these showers and storms, along with a low pressure at the surface filtering in moisture. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening into overnight. Please make sure to stay weather aware.

Monday will be sunny and breezy with gusty conditions. Another cold front comes through early Wednesday and clouds return at the end of the week.