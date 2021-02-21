KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday February 21, 2021 10PM

Warm temperatures will kick off the week, topping off with upper 60s for tomorrow and reaching near 80s for Tuesday.

Then, Wednesday evening things change back cooler with a cold front passage. An upper level trough will swing through bring some colder weather and moisture. Rain chances are low for now, but models are also not consistent.

GFS has a drier chain while the EURO has wetter conditions.

We may even see a chance for showers for the weekend with another upper air disturbance. The clouds return as well, along the front.