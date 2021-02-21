KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday February 21, 2021 10PM

Warm temperatures will kick off the week, topping off with upper 60s for tomorrow and reaching near 80s for Tuesday.

Then, Wednesday evening things change back cooler with a cold front passage. An upper level trough will swing through bring some colder weather and moisture. Rain chances are low for now, but models are also not consistent.

GFS has a drier chain while the EURO has wetter conditions.

We may even see a chance for showers for the weekend with another upper air disturbance. The clouds return as well, along the front.

Clear

San Angelo

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

43° / 31°
Clear
Clear 0% 43° 31°

Monday

69° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 41°

Tuesday

76° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 76° 50°

Wednesday

63° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 63° 39°

Thursday

46° / 38°
Showers
Showers 37% 46° 38°

Friday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 62° 42°

Saturday

66° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 66° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

1 AM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

2 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
2%
37°

35°

5 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

6 AM
Clear
2%
34°

32°

7 AM
Clear
2%
32°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
33°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

8 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
2%
47°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.