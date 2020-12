We are going to see temperatures warm up in the next couple of days. Temperatures will be sitting above average for this time of year.

Our morning lows will be getting into the 40s some days with our warming trend. We still are sitting under a upper level ridge, which explains our dry conditions here.

A cold front swings through our area around Friday but we may see some showers ahead of the front on Thursday. After the cold front passage, temperatures drop back down into the 60s.