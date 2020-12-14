KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday December 13, 2020 10PM

Expect partly cloudy conditions tonight, and those gusty winds will decrease after midnight. A cold front will move through Monday evening into early afternoon on Tuesday. Sadly, rain chances are at zero percent, with most of the rain staying to our East.

Midweek will transition from the 50s to the 60s into next weekend. Sunny skies will dominate for the start of the week, before turning mostly sunny by the end of the week.

We are only 12 days from Christmas and its not to late to enjoy some of the delights of the holiday season.