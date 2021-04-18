KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, April 18, 2021 10PM

Clouds are moving in to the area, which may keep temperatures in the 50s for a bit. Things do clear out overnight, so radiational cooling can take place. As a result, temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s tonight.

Tomorrow will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s here in San Angelo. Mid level and lower level clouds will remain in the skies tomorrow. Most of us should see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday brings our next cold front that will swing into the area and clear out the clouds. Highs will reach into the 60s for most depending on its arrival. Winds behind the front pick up and shift northerly with some cold air advection behind the front. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s for Tuesday night. Skies will be mostly clear that evening as well.

By Friday, another upper level low positions itself over the Four Corners region. This will allow a trough to dig into the middle half of the United States. This could be our next rain maker and producer of some thunderstorms. It is still too far out to talk about severe weather, but KSAN STORM TEAM will provide more details when models are more in alignment. If you love the cooler weather, enjoy the next three days before things turn more spring-summer like by next weekend.