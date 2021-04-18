KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, April 18, 2021 10PM

Clouds are moving in to the area, which may keep temperatures in the 50s for a bit. Things do clear out overnight, so radiational cooling can take place. As a result, temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s tonight.

Tomorrow will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s here in San Angelo. Mid level and lower level clouds will remain in the skies tomorrow. Most of us should see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday brings our next cold front that will swing into the area and clear out the clouds. Highs will reach into the 60s for most depending on its arrival. Winds behind the front pick up and shift northerly with some cold air advection behind the front. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s for Tuesday night. Skies will be mostly clear that evening as well.

By Friday, another upper level low positions itself over the Four Corners region. This will allow a trough to dig into the middle half of the United States. This could be our next rain maker and producer of some thunderstorms. It is still too far out to talk about severe weather, but KSAN STORM TEAM will provide more details when models are more in alignment. If you love the cooler weather, enjoy the next three days before things turn more spring-summer like by next weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

47° / 45°
Clear
Clear 0% 47° 45°

Monday

72° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 72° 50°

Tuesday

65° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 38°

Wednesday

61° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 61° 46°

Thursday

65° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 65° 55°

Friday

81° / 54°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 81° 54°

Saturday

80° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 80° 52°

Hourly Forecast

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

48°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

11 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
2%
56°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°
Clear

San Angelo

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

47°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

46°F Fair Feels like 46°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.