KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 23 2021

Beautiful weather today and we will see an increase in cloud cover overnight. Winds have been gusty today and will carry over into tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 miles per hour.

Low pressure system to our north will swing northeast, allowing those slim rain chances to our West to diminish. Another low pressure system will develop over the Central Rockies and move southeast into our region. Along with it, a strong Pacific front that could bring possible rain chances and cooler weather behind it.

We will continue to monitor the risk of severe weather with this system, but for now most of the active weather will stay east of our region. We can not rule out getting a strong storm for our northeastern counties and eastern counties.

Cooler temperatures will follow the front. We will see temperatures return to more fall-like conditions.