KSAN Storm team weather forecast Saturday, May 8, 2021 6pm

Today was a hot and breezy day and tomorrow will be the same as well. Mothers’ Day will be sunny and hot. Expect highs in the lower 90s tomorrow with breezy conditions.

Monday will be warm with partly cloudy skies, along with a cold front will move in the area. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Next weekend, things will warm up.

Showers and storms will come into the area with cold front. The greatest chance for storms and showers are throughout Tuesday. Another upper level trough will swing into the area next weekend, but models are still inconsistent on how much rain is possible.

For now, expect highs to be in the lower 80s with morning lows in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

87° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 68°

Sunday

91° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 91° 59°

Monday

73° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 73° 58°

Tuesday

69° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 69° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 66° 55°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 75° 56°

Friday

83° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 83° 62°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
83°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
1%
80°

77°

12 AM
Clear
1%
77°

76°

1 AM
Clear
1%
76°

74°

2 AM
Clear
1%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
3%
72°

72°

5 AM
Clear
3%
72°

70°

6 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
69°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°
Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

83°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.