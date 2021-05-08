KSAN Storm Team weather forecast Saturday, May 8, 2021 10pm

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today was a hot and breezy day and tomorrow will be the same as well. Mothers’ Day will be sunny and hot. Expect highs in the lower 90s tomorrow with breezy conditions.

Monday will be warm with partly cloudy skies, along with a cold front will move in the area. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Next weekend, things will warm up.

Showers and storms will come into the area with cold front. The greatest chance for storms and showers are throughout Tuesday. Another upper level trough will swing into the area next weekend, but models are still inconsistent on how much rain is possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 69°
Clear
Clear 0% 77° 69°

Sunday

92° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 92° 60°

Monday

70° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 57°

Tuesday

73° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 73° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 66° 55°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 75° 56°

Friday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

1 AM
Clear
1%
78°

76°

2 AM
Clear
1%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

4 AM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

6 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
72°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

11 PM
Clear
1%
72°

70°

12 AM
Clear
3%
70°
Clear

San Angelo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.