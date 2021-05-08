KSAN Storm Team weather forecast Saturday, May 8, 2021 10pm

Today was a hot and breezy day and tomorrow will be the same as well. Mothers’ Day will be sunny and hot. Expect highs in the lower 90s tomorrow with breezy conditions.

Monday will be warm with partly cloudy skies, along with a cold front will move in the area. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Next weekend, things will warm up.

Showers and storms will come into the area with cold front. The greatest chance for storms and showers are throughout Tuesday. Another upper level trough will swing into the area next weekend, but models are still inconsistent on how much rain is possible.