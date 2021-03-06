KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday March 6, 2021 10pm

This weekend will be a little cooler than the upcoming days ahead. A upper level high has build into central United States, extending as far as the Dakotas with temperatures in the 60s for most of the United States.

Temperatures will turn warmer during the week, some days topping in the low 80s. Rain chances will be no existent this week due to sinking air over our region(from upper level high), which destroys any chance for developing storms and showers.

Clouds come into our forecast early this week, bringing along warm air from southerly winds. We can also thank an upper level trough that helps shift winds southerly. Winds will pick up for Tuesday and Friday, when another upper level low comes into the area. This could bring some showers and isolated thunderstorms into the area.

Rain chances are still light for now, so roughly having a 20 percent chance by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Clear

San Angelo

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

47° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 47° 41°

Sunday

69° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 45°

Monday

71° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 71° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 77° 59°

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 79° 60°

Thursday

82° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 82° 59°

Friday

78° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 78° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

12 AM
Clear
1%
46°

46°

1 AM
Clear
2%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
3%
43°

43°

7 AM
Clear
6%
43°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
45°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Clear
1%
53°

