KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday March 6, 2021 10pm

This weekend will be a little cooler than the upcoming days ahead. A upper level high has build into central United States, extending as far as the Dakotas with temperatures in the 60s for most of the United States.

Temperatures will turn warmer during the week, some days topping in the low 80s. Rain chances will be no existent this week due to sinking air over our region(from upper level high), which destroys any chance for developing storms and showers.

Clouds come into our forecast early this week, bringing along warm air from southerly winds. We can also thank an upper level trough that helps shift winds southerly. Winds will pick up for Tuesday and Friday, when another upper level low comes into the area. This could bring some showers and isolated thunderstorms into the area.

Rain chances are still light for now, so roughly having a 20 percent chance by Friday night into Saturday morning.