KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday March 20, 2021 10pm

Spring is here Concho Valley and it is time to grow some flowers. Spring brings warm temperatures and sunshine for its first day. Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy with winds out of the south.

Monday, a pacific cold front will move into the area bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. Rain chances are light for now. Temperatures return into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday behind the front with breezy conditions.

Wednesday will be the greatest chance for isolated storms and showers. As an upper level low swings into Texas, bringing instability and lift. Warm, southerly air flow will spark the rain chances, with some lingering into Thursday.

Temperatures return back above average by next weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

53°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

51°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

55°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

52° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 44°

Sunday

78° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 78° 56°

Monday

72° / 40°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 53% 72° 40°

Tuesday

79° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 79° 48°

Wednesday

72° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 42°

Thursday

68° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 46°

Friday

81° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 81° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

7 AM
Clear
1%
45°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

