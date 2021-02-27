KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday February 27, 2020 6PM

We woke up to some fog this morning for some spots and low level clouds for the rest of us here in the Concho Valley. We patiently await the rain showers that are coming into our area due to an upper level low.

The upper level low has now become cut off from the trough which signals that it is weakening. However, it will be still influential for most of Texas and us because it will allow moisture to be drawn in as it positions itself over northeastern part of Texas. This will open the doorway to some lifting, just in time for a cold front moving into our area.

A cold front will shift into the area Sunday morning before daylight, bring lifting and instability for thunderstorms and showers. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible into the morning for some of our southern and southeastern counties, while the rest of the Concho Valley will see some showers.

As we shift into Monday, we will see a better chance of showers and reduce the chance for thunderstorms as the upper level low moves out further East.

A pacific cold front will move in by midweek, dropping temperatures cooler for a bit and bringing more clouds into the area. Models are still uncertain with the amount of precipitation. Next weekend looks nice and sunny.