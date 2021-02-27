KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday February 27, 2020 6PM

We woke up to some fog this morning for some spots and low level clouds for the rest of us here in the Concho Valley. We patiently await the rain showers that are coming into our area due to an upper level low.

The upper level low has now become cut off from the trough which signals that it is weakening. However, it will be still influential for most of Texas and us because it will allow moisture to be drawn in as it positions itself over northeastern part of Texas. This will open the doorway to some lifting, just in time for a cold front moving into our area.

A cold front will shift into the area Sunday morning before daylight, bring lifting and instability for thunderstorms and showers. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible into the morning for some of our southern and southeastern counties, while the rest of the Concho Valley will see some showers.

As we shift into Monday, we will see a better chance of showers and reduce the chance for thunderstorms as the upper level low moves out further East.

A pacific cold front will move in by midweek, dropping temperatures cooler for a bit and bringing more clouds into the area. Models are still uncertain with the amount of precipitation. Next weekend looks nice and sunny.

Sunny

San Angelo

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eldorado

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

69° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 58°

Sunday

67° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 67° 40°

Monday

47° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 47° 33°

Tuesday

61° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 61° 38°

Wednesday

71° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 71° 50°

Thursday

73° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 73° 48°

Friday

67° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 67° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Clear
1%
67°

64°

8 PM
Clear
2%
64°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
61°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
61°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
60°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
59°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
60°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
60°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
60°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
63°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
64°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
62°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.