We are only 6 days from Christmas and we may be warming up a bit, instead of becoming colder. Tonight temperatures may drop between the upper 20s and lower 30s for overnight lows. So, if you heading out tonight, you may want to consider wearing some layers.

Sunday will be sunny and mild with temperatures in the 60s. However, to start your week we will see the 70s return to our area briefly, before we go back into the 60s by Wednesday. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks really nice.