KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday December 12, 2020 6PM

To kick off the week, a couple of cold fronts will move into the area. A cold front will push into the area early Sunday bringing showers for most of our eastern counties, but some of us may still see a sprinkle in San Angelo.

Temperatures will return into the 50s for much of this week, which will seem refreshing from our warm trend this week. The next cold front will come Monday evening into Tuesday.

We will be back in the 60s by the weekend, but we will see lows in the 20s and 30s for much of the week.

Christmas is almost here, have fun shopping.