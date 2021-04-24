KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, April 24, 2021 10PM

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today was a beautiful day, especially if you had outdoor plans today. Things will get warmer tomorrow, expect highs in the 90s. Winds will pick up into the teens, along with gusty winds around 30 miles per hour.

Monday will be a partly cloudy day, but temperatures will still rise to the lower 90s. Tuesday begins the transition into active weather. A cold front moves into the area Tuesday night, bringing the lift needed to spark storms. Some of these storms could go severe into Wednesday.

The GFS and Euro model are in agreement that the system could bring rain into Thursday as well. The strongest storms may be Tuesday evening into Wednesday. All impacts could be expected with this system, so it is important to prepare ahead.

We warm up by next weekend into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

59° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 59° 52°

Sunday

94° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 94° 64°

Monday

93° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 93° 68°

Tuesday

90° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 90° 67°

Wednesday

79° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 79° 59°

Thursday

74° / 56°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 74° 56°

Friday

77° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

1 AM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

2 AM
Clear
1%
57°

55°

3 AM
Clear
2%
55°

55°

4 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
2%
53°

53°

7 AM
Clear
2%
53°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
56°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
61°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°
Clear

San Angelo

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

58°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

57°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.