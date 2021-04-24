KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, April 24, 2021 10PM

Today was a beautiful day, especially if you had outdoor plans today. Things will get warmer tomorrow, expect highs in the 90s. Winds will pick up into the teens, along with gusty winds around 30 miles per hour.

Monday will be a partly cloudy day, but temperatures will still rise to the lower 90s. Tuesday begins the transition into active weather. A cold front moves into the area Tuesday night, bringing the lift needed to spark storms. Some of these storms could go severe into Wednesday.

The GFS and Euro model are in agreement that the system could bring rain into Thursday as well. The strongest storms may be Tuesday evening into Wednesday. All impacts could be expected with this system, so it is important to prepare ahead.

We warm up by next weekend into the lower 80s.