Warm weather continues with windy conditions due to a low pressure system to our North. A weak cold front will push through our area fairly quickly this afternoon. Some of our eastern counties could see some light rain along the edge of the front.

Severe weather is looking best to our East with no severe weather expected for our area.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures back into the 70s with winds out of the north northwest. Winds will stay in the forecast into Wednesday and Thursday as another frontal boundary pushes into our region.

The tightening of the pressure gradient in the upper atmosphere over the Rockies, will allow winds to gust similar to day around 30 miles per hour.

The front will move in Thursday afternoon and drop temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s for some spots.

We warm up into the low 80s for the weekend with plenty of sun.

Models are hinting chance of rain for us next Tuesday. Things are a little far out and with the GFS and EURO not really in agreement, rain chances will remain out of the forecast till more model guidance is gathered.