Hot weather continues to bring the 100s to our area. Deepening ridge continue to dominate most of Texas weather. Moisture has developed out West, but Central and East Texas remains dry.

Triple digits will continue for most of San Angelo, with some of our southern counties seeing upper 90s. A weak cold front expected to approach our area Friday into Saturday. The added lift could spark up isolated showers and storms. However, models have light chances at this time.

Things dry out for the rest of weekend. More sunny days are ahead so remember all your heat safety tips to beat the summer heat.