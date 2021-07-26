KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, July 26 2021 10PM

We will see mostly clear conditions tonight. Some clouds will move in tomorrow but highs will still reach the lower 100s.

We will continue to see a dry pattern into this week, however there is a slight chance of some isolated storms Wednesday. If we get enough moisture and lift from an expected trough, we will see some storms and rain possibly.

Next weekend we will carry the same upper level pattern as a ridge builds over us creating more subsidence. Triple digits are expected with plenty more sunshine.