KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, July 26 2021 10PM

We will see mostly clear conditions tonight. Some clouds will move in tomorrow but highs will still reach the lower 100s.

We will continue to see a dry pattern into this week, however there is a slight chance of some isolated storms Wednesday. If we get enough moisture and lift from an expected trough, we will see some storms and rain possibly.

Next weekend we will carry the same upper level pattern as a ridge builds over us creating more subsidence. Triple digits are expected with plenty more sunshine.

Clear

San Angelo

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.