Active weather is on going across the Concho Valley. Initially, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Runnels County until 1030 p.m., but has now expired as of 10:20 p.m.

Storms continue to move through our area with heavy rain and lightning. Most of the stronger storms have moved to the northeast over Dallas area and into Oklahoma. Most of the storms should be out of our area after midnight tonight.

The storm prediction center has most of northern half of our area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Main impacts are gusty winds (damaging), hail, lightning, and low risk for tornado. We could see some strong storms, but the best severe storm chance will be to our North.

We will see clouds remain over our forecast tonight, with temperatures falling into the low 50s. A warmer night is expected with overcast clouds and gusty winds

A cold front will move into our region tomorrow afternoon and will bring arctic air. This arctic front will leave a chance for some freezing rain or sleet mixture deepening on the warm layer aloft after the frontal passage. I have light mix chances but all things could change with the movement of the next system.

The best ice chance will be for DFW and areas to our north and northeast. However, with the falling temperatures and moisture increase. We can not truly leave mixing out the forecast.

With surface temperatures expecting to be warm, heavy accumulation is not expected. If any, bridges and overpasses will the best areas to see light accumulation. Most of the southern half of the Concho Valley will see a mix between rain and freezing rain Wednesday into Thursday.

We will see temperatures drop into the 30s and remain cold through the week. Temperatures will struggle to return into the 70s but will reach the 60s by Sunday.