After a rainy day across the Concho Valley, things dry up for most of us. Temperatures have dropped into the 60s for most of our region, however some of our southern counties are seeing a stray shower or two.

Here in San Angelo, we only received 0.03 inches over the last 24 hours. Sutton County and Crockett County saw the most impactful amounts of rain with 2.35 inches in Crockett and 4.30 inches in Sutton County over the last 24 hours.

Rain will wrap up tonight as the cold front moves to impact the rest of the southeast. Clouds will move back in due to a little more upper level moisture being left behind the system

A slow warmup will start Tuesday, as temperatuers are expected to rise into the 70s. As we approach a ridge will build back into the forecast. Temperatures will rise into the 80s and then the 90s by Friday.

We are watching our next cold front that is expected to arrive this weekend. The confidence on rain again for our area is low, but it is something to monitor througout the week.