KSAN Storm Team weather forecast May 9, 2021 10PM

McCullough county (Brady area) saw some active weather earlier today. A strong storm formed along a passing cold front. Some impacts that resulted from the storm were gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. Hail sizes ranged from pea size to tennis ball sizes.

Things have calmed down for our eastern counties for now. The cold front continues to push through our southern counties. Unstable air still remains over the Concho Valley, but due to cooling temperatures the chance of storms has decreased.

Tomorrow will be another active day. Storm Prediction Center has issued Marginal and Slight risk for portions of our region. Main threats include gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Tornado threat is low at the moment.

The cold front is expected to stall, which keeps rain chances into Wednesday. Tomorrow, some of our southern and eastern counties could see another around of storms. Some of these storms could go severe. Stay weather aware tomorrow and keep that rain gear handy.

Things clear out Thursday and Friday with sunny skies. Another trough does come into our region Saturday, so showers could develop. Models still are inconsistent with the amounts, so we will keep rain chances low for now.