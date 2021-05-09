KSAN Storm Team weather forecast May 9, 2021 10PM

McCullough county (Brady area) saw some active weather earlier today. A strong storm formed along a passing cold front. Some impacts that resulted from the storm were gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. Hail sizes ranged from pea size to tennis ball sizes.

Things have calmed down for our eastern counties for now. The cold front continues to push through our southern counties. Unstable air still remains over the Concho Valley, but due to cooling temperatures the chance of storms has decreased.

Tomorrow will be another active day. Storm Prediction Center has issued Marginal and Slight risk for portions of our region. Main threats include gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Tornado threat is low at the moment.

The cold front is expected to stall, which keeps rain chances into Wednesday. Tomorrow, some of our southern and eastern counties could see another around of storms. Some of these storms could go severe. Stay weather aware tomorrow and keep that rain gear handy.

Things clear out Thursday and Friday with sunny skies. Another trough does come into our region Saturday, so showers could develop. Models still are inconsistent with the amounts, so we will keep rain chances low for now.

Sunday

72° / 60°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 60°

Monday

67° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 67° 58°

Tuesday

78° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 78° 56°

Wednesday

64° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 52% 64° 55°

Thursday

74° / 56°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 13% 74° 56°

Friday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 62°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 82° 66°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
64°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
63°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
62°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
62°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
61°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
62°
Clear

San Angelo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.