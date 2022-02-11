TGIF IT’S FRIDAY CONCHO VALLEY! We all made it to the weekend and weather is going to be nice but cooler for tomorrow.

Tonight a pacific cold front will sweep through our region, keeping rain to the East but windy conditions in the forecast. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 miles per hour before reducing speed into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s with Sunday being a couple degrees warmer into the 60s.

Valentines Day looks rain free with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Temperatures will be above average next week with highs ranging in the 70s for most of the start of the week. Things cool out after another cold front moves into our area, along with a deepening trough.

Models have hinted rain for our area but are still very different on rain chances. For now, I will go light with rain chances at about 20%, until we get further into the event.

I hope everyone has an amazing weekend!