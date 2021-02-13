KSAN Storm Team Weather Blog: Be prepared for a major winter storm

A major winter storm is on its way to the Concho Valley towards the end of this weekend and beginning of next week. If you haven’t already, now is the time to get prepared.

A winter storm watch will go into effect tonight at midnight for the entire area. This is not something that should be taken lightly.

In fact, the wording from our National Weather Service office for this winter storm warning is strong. Travel across the area will become near impossible Sunday evening into Monday morning.

There is a high possibility that we will see blowing and drifting snow across the area, that could reduce visibility to near zero.

A windchill advisory is also set to go into effect at 6 AM Sunday until noon Monday. This is for expected windchills well below zero.

These cold temperatures and windchills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Be sure to wear layers and keep as much of your skin covered as possible.

Here are some things to consider to help keep you safe during this winter storm.

Let’s first talk about staying safe, while keeping warm. Many may be using space heaters to heat a room during these cold times.

If you plan to use a space heater, do not leave it on while away or asleep, and keep flammable objects at least 3 feat from the heater. Also, limit heating appliances to one per outlet, and never use an extension cord or power strip for a heater.

In addition to portable space heaters, fire places are another good option for heating your home, especially if the power goes out. Keep in mind that you should have your chimney swept annually before using your fireplace.

It is also a good idea to check your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, and replace the batteries if necessary.

Now, let’s talk about outside the home. There are some things outside of your home that should be taken care of before a winter storm.

If you do go outside, dress appropriately, limit the time you spend outside, watch for icy spots, and check on your neighbors.

Although driving during winter events is not advised, if you do have to get on the road there are some things that you should check and have with you in the car. You should check your battery and tire pressure. In addition, you should have jumper cables and a blanket with you.

When it comes to pets, they also can be harmed from the extreme cold. If you can, you should bring pets inside, or provide them with shelter outside. You should also provide your pests with fresh water and food.

Keep these things in mind as you continue to prepare for this upcoming winter storm. If you do not have to travel this weekend, or on Monday it is best to stay off the roads.

Stay safe, and stay warm this weekend.

-KSAN Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers

