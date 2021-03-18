KSAN Storm Team – Thursday, March 18, 2021

More sun across the Concho Valley as we move into the weekend. Then, we will see another front bring more clouds and another chance for storms and showers.

This weekend will bring nice weather to the area. We will have plenty of sun with a few clouds mixed in, and daytime highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

Next week brings another cold front for the beginning of next week. This front will increase our cloud cover and bring some rain and thunderstorm chances to our area on Monday.

Behind the front, we will see daytime highs drop into the upper 60s through the middle of the week. Some clouds will also hang around through the middle of next week.