KSAN Storm Team – Thursday, March 18, 2021

More sun across the Concho Valley as we move into the weekend. Then, we will see another front bring more clouds and another chance for storms and showers.

This weekend will bring nice weather to the area. We will have plenty of sun with a few clouds mixed in, and daytime highs in the upper 60s low 70s.

Next week brings another cold front for the beginning of next week. This front will increase our cloud cover and bring some rain and thunderstorm chances to our area on Monday.

Behind the front, we will see daytime highs drop into the upper 60s through the middle of the week. Some clouds will also hang around through the middle of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

59°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

64° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 36°

Friday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 37°

Saturday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 46°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 76° 55°

Monday

73° / 44°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 73° 44°

Tuesday

73° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 73° 46°

Wednesday

66° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

6 AM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

7 AM
Clear
4%
37°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
37°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

