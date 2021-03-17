KSAN Storm Team Live Severe Weather Coverage – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The KSAN Storm Team is tracking severe storms across the Concho Valley. Click the video above to watch the live coverage.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 5 AM Wednesday.

Rain Shower

San Angelo

61°F Rain Shower Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph W
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
19 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
48°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Eldorado

61°F Light Rain Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
46°F Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

58°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
25 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower/Wind

Eden

59°F Rain Shower/Wind Feels like 56°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain showers. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Windy with rain showers. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
20 mph WNW
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

61° / 49°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 61° 49°

Wednesday

66° / 40°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 66° 40°

Thursday

69° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 69° 36°

Friday

67° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 67° 38°

Saturday

75° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 75° 46°

Sunday

74° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 74° 54°

Monday

75° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 75° 51°

Hourly Forecast

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
58°

54°

4 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

6 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

8 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
50°

52°

9 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
56°

57°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

63°

6 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

62°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.