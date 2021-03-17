KSAN Storm Team Live Severe Weather Coverage – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The KSAN Storm Team is tracking severe storms across the Concho Valley. Click the video above to watch the live coverage.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 5 AM Wednesday.
by: Aaron AyersPosted: / Updated:
The KSAN Storm Team is tracking severe storms across the Concho Valley. Click the video above to watch the live coverage.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 5 AM Wednesday.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!